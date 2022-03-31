Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Power 30 Health Care

Maryland’s health care professionals once again are responding to a pandemic as well as the usual array of health care issues.

They recognize that there probably won’t be a clear and dramatic end point to the coronavirus. They are building systems and practices that take into account the likelihood this could be a permanent, or at least a long-lasting, part of our lives.

The men and women leading our health care institutions, as well as key policymakers and advocates, have risen again to this challenge. They are the 30 individuals you will meet in this special publication, The Daily Record’s Power 30 Health Care List.

This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar from last year’s list, but you’ll find some new men and women who have made their mark in the industry in the last year.

In these pages we explore how leaders view the health care landscape, how it exists today and what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are, what drives them and how they are helping their colleagues manage through these trying times.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor

Bob Atlas

President, CEO

Maryland Hospital Association

Victoria W. Bayless

CEO

Luminis Health

John Chessare

CEO

GBMC

Joe DeMattos

President

Health Facilities Association of Maryland

Letitia Dzirasa

Commissioner

Baltimore City Health Department

Michele Eberle

Executive Director

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Bruce Jarrell

President

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Thomas Kleinhanzl

President, CEO

Frederick Memorial Hospital

Traci Kodeck

CEO

Health Care Access Maryland

Ed Lovern

President & CEO

Ascension St. Agnes Hospital

David N. Maine

President, CEO

Mercy Health Services

Michele Martz

President

UPMC Western Maryland

Aileen McShea Tinney

CEO

Keswick

Neil Meltzer

President, CEO

LifeBridge Health

Redonda Miller

President

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Joseline Pena-Melnyk

Delegate

Maryland House of Delegates

Brian Pieninck

President

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Gene Ransom

Executive Director

MedChi

Paul Rothman

Dean

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Lisa Rowen

Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President

UMMS

Kenneth Samet

CEO

MedStar Health

Dennis Schrader

Secretary

Maryland Department of Health

Joshua M. Sharfstein

Vice Dean/Director

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health/Bloomberg American Health Initiative

Leslie Simmons

Senior Vice President, COO

LifeBridge Health

Kevin Sowers

President

Johns Hopkins Health System

Mohan Suntha

President

University of Maryland Medical System

Gustavo Torres

Executive Director

CASA de Maryland

Harsh Trivedi

President & CEO

Sheppard Pratt

Ruth Williams-Brinkley

Mid-Atlantic Regional President

Kaiser Permanente

Elizabeth Wise

CEO

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health