Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Power 30 Health Care

Maryland’s health care professionals once again are responding to a pandemic as well as the usual array of health care issues.
They recognize that there probably won’t be a clear and dramatic end point to the coronavirus. They are building systems and practices that take into account the likelihood this could be a permanent, or at least a long-lasting, part of our lives.
The men and women leading our health care institutions, as well as key policymakers and advocates, have risen again to this challenge. They are the 30 individuals you will meet in this special publication, The Daily Record’s Power 30 Health Care List.
This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar from last year’s list, but you’ll find some new men and women who have made their mark in the industry in the last year.
In these pages we explore how leaders view the health care landscape, how it exists today and what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are, what drives them and how they are helping their colleagues manage through these trying times.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
Bob Atlas
President, CEO
Maryland Hospital Association
Victoria W. Bayless
CEO
Luminis Health
John Chessare
CEO
GBMC
Joe DeMattos
President
Health Facilities Association of Maryland
Letitia Dzirasa
Commissioner
Baltimore City Health Department
Michele Eberle
Executive Director
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
Bruce Jarrell
President
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Thomas Kleinhanzl
President, CEO
Frederick Memorial Hospital
Traci Kodeck
CEO
Health Care Access Maryland
Ed Lovern
President & CEO
Ascension St. Agnes Hospital
David N. Maine
President, CEO
Mercy Health Services
Michele Martz
President
UPMC Western Maryland
Aileen McShea Tinney
CEO
Keswick
Neil Meltzer
President, CEO
LifeBridge Health
Redonda Miller
President
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Joseline Pena-Melnyk
Delegate
Maryland House of Delegates
Brian Pieninck
President
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Gene Ransom
Executive Director
MedChi
Paul Rothman
Dean
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Lisa Rowen
Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President
UMMS
Kenneth Samet
CEO
MedStar Health
Dennis Schrader
Secretary
Maryland Department of Health
Joshua M. Sharfstein
Vice Dean/Director
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health/Bloomberg American Health Initiative
Leslie Simmons
Senior Vice President, COO
LifeBridge Health
Kevin Sowers
President
Johns Hopkins Health System
Mohan Suntha
President
University of Maryland Medical System
Gustavo Torres
Executive Director
CASA de Maryland
Harsh Trivedi
President & CEO
Sheppard Pratt
Ruth Williams-Brinkley
Mid-Atlantic Regional President
Kaiser Permanente
Elizabeth Wise
CEO
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health