Letitia Dzirasa

Commissioner

Baltimore City Health Department

Before she was named Baltimore’s health commissioner in March 2019, Letitia Dzirasa worked at Fearless Solutions, a Baltimore-based digital services company that builds custom software solutions for local and federal government clients. In that role, she was responsible for managing the health care IT portfolio for the company.

Dzirasa earned both a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. In 2007, she earned her medical degree from Meharry Medical College, in Nashville, Tennessee, graduating summa cum laude.

After earning her medical degree, Dzirasa was a resident physician at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. After completing her residency, she opened her own private practice as a pediatrician.

As Baltimore’s health commissioner, Dzirasa coordinates and directs all of the activities related to the Baltimore City Health Department and the health of the city. She also works with the mayor’s cabinet to set city-wide health goals and priorities.

She is the first African-American woman to hold the position.

“As I’ve grown in my career, I’ve begun to understand just how blessed I was to be afforded the opportunity to attend college and pursue my dreams,” Dzirasa told UMBC News when she was named commissioner.

“As I was fortunate, it is my responsibility to reach back and help others, especially those most under-resourced.”