Michele Eberle

Executive Director

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

As executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, a position she took over in December 2017, Michele Eberle oversees the independent unit of state government that provides affordable health insurance to Maryland residents.

“I like to say that my job is to remove the road blocks so others can do their job,” Eberle said. “I work to chart the course, foster innovation, develop and support our team, and deliver excellence to our consumers.”

After she earned her MBA at Southern New Hampshire University, in 1996, Eberle held a series of executive positions in the insurance and health care field, including a stint as executive director of the Maryland Health Plan.

Eberle takes pride in nurturing a work culture where employees feel valued and free to do their work creatively. Of her employees she said: “Watching them soar and pass on the skills they have learned is very rewarding.

“I once had a direct report tell me that I make them want to ‘work really hard for you’ because of my leadership style. That was a proud moment!”

Her parents, she said, raised her with the maxim: You can do whatever you want, but remember, you are responsible for the consequences.

“This gave me great freedom and also great accountability,” Eberle said. “I use this lesson every day in all that I do and with the decisions I make.”