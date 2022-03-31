Michele R. Martz

President

UPMC Western Maryland

Michele R. Martz was named UPMC Western Maryland’s president in January 2021. In her role, she provides executive oversight over the 200-bed, $340 million hospital and related entities in Cumberland with a focus on operations, finances, human resources and strategic relationships with the board, medical staff, community and other stakeholders.

Earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from West Virginia University, Martz first joined the Western Maryland Health System in 1989 as an accountant. She rose throughout the organization to hold various leadership positions including vice president financial services, vice president physician enterprise and senior vice president/chief financial officer.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment is being named president of UPMC Western Maryland. As a lifelong member of our community, and a 33-year employee, it is an honor to serve our employees, our patients, and our region as the area’s largest employer, while providing high, quality health care services right here in our local community.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

Nothing is ultimately achieved without hard work and caring for others. There is no higher calling than serving and caring for others. It should be at the foundation of everything we do in life. Always doing the right thing, while demonstrating kindness will connect you with others to accomplish great things. Growing up, my father always told me to “smile and the whole world will smile with you.” I try to live by those words every day.