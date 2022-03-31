Paul Rothman, M.D.

Dean/CEO

Johns Hopkins Medicine

As dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Paul Rothman, M.D., notes his current position, which he has served in for a decade, is his dream job. “I am proud to serve this wonderful organization, the amazing people who work here and our thousands of patients and their families,” he said.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University graduate, Rothman is a rheumatologist and molecular immunologist. He came to Johns Hopkins after serving as dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa.

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

I was beginning my career as a physician at Columbia Presbyterian when the AIDS pandemic was emerging. It was difficult for patients and for their loved ones. But it was also hard for those of us who were trying to treat the disease. As a doctor, you want to help people. But at the time, there was little we could do to help. However, as AIDS activism increased, medicine grew to challenge the disease stigma. I am proud to have been a part of the physician workforce during that revolutionary time and to learn so much from not only the pandemic itself, but from the patients who were affected.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

One of the most important life lessons, whether you’re a health care provider, a leader, or anyone in almost any situation, is to listen. Listening is an incredibly important skill and one that is often underappreciated. When you listen to others, you can learn and better understand their perspective. When we understand one another, we can make true change.