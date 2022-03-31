Ruth Williams-Brinkley

Mid-Atlantic Regional President

Kaiser Permanente

With more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in health care, Ruth Williams-Brinkley has a lot of knowledge to pass on. That’s why the Kaiser Permanente mid-Atlantic regional president supports mentorship opportunities for young and developing leaders, especially ones from backgrounds underrepresented in healthcare.

Williams-Brinkley has been at Kaiser for almost two years and has led and managed the organization’s health plan and health system services for the course of the coronavirus pandemic, something which she regards as a “privilege,” she said.

Outside of work, Williams-Brinkley loves spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters and hopes to get back to traveling and exploring new places as travel becomes safer.

What’s is the most important life lesson you learned?

The most important life lesson I’ve learned came from my very first mentor as a young child – my grandmother. She taught me to never shy away from a new opportunity, but rather, to always say “yes.” This has served me well over the years when I have been presented with new positions or responsibilities that I’ve been uncertain about or that have required me to uproot my family. I’m always glad to have followed my grandmother’s advice. While you may not feel ready when a new challenge arises – opportunities are fleeting and sometimes the hardest part is just saying yes.