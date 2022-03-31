Thomas Kleinhanzl

President and CEO

Frederick Health Hospital

Since he was named president and CEO of Frederick Memorial Hospital in 2004, Thomas Kleinhanzl has made numerous changes.

The hospital now offers state-of-the-art critical care, cardiac care and a neonatal intensive care unit. It has become an integrated health care system that includes a freestanding cancer institute with the latest treatments and technology, a dental clinic to treat low-income adults, and more.

The hospital, which dates back to 1902 and is still the only hospital in the county, is in the midst of renovating and expanding its critical care service areas.

Perhaps most dramatically, the hospital adopted a new name in late 2019: Frederick Health Hospital. At the time, Kleinhanzl described the change as being about a new, unified approach to its mission.

Before coming to Frederick, Kleinhanzl was acting president and CEO of Emerson Health System, a 194-bed community hospital in Concord, Massachusetts. Before that, he had worked in hospitals in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Kleinhanzl earned his bachelor’s degree in microbiology and his master’s degree in health administration in 1989 from Ohio State University.

“As a leader, I strive to cultivate a talented executive team who can bring innovative thinking and inspiration to our strategic growth plan,” Kleinhanzl told the Daily Record. “The ground beneath us is always shifting and we can never be complacent.”