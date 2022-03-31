Victoria “Tori” W. Bayless

CEO

Luminis Health

When Victoria W. Bayless was named chief executive officer of Luminis Health, a health-care company based in Annapolis, in July 2019, she already had a quarter-century of experience in the health care field, including two years as president and COO of the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

With all that experience, the past couple of years have been unexpected.

“For the past two years, we have faced enormous uncertainly and volatility due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” she said. “I have immense gratitude to our health care team members who have persevered and triumphed through adversity.”

She said she was proud of her 9,600 team members at Luminis and especially proud of the investment Luminis Health has made in behavioral health across the region. “The April 2020 opening of the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, a psychiatric specialty hospital in Annapolis, in the height of the pandemic was an important milestone in our community,” she said.

That work continues, she said, with the development of comprehensive behavioral health services on Luminis’ Prince George’s County campus in Lanham.

Bayless earned her Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She also holds a certificate in executive leadership from the Georgetown University Center for Professional Development.

She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on other nonprofit boards.