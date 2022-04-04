Hogan to sign revised Md. congressional redistricting plan

Gov. Larry Hogan announced today that he will sign the revised congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly last week and that legal appeals to a judge’s rejection of the earlier reapportionment plan will be dropped.

In a brief statement issued by his office, the governor said he would sign the redistricting plan into law this afternoon.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh hailed the news.

“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly,” Frosh said in a statement. “This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is constitutional and fair. Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals, and our state can move forward to the primary election.”

Hogan’s decision comes after months of political maneuvering and debate over how to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. A legal challenge to the state’s legislative redistricting is now in the hands of Special Magistrate Alan Wilner, who is expected shortly to make his recommendations to the Court of Appeals regarding legal challenges to that plan.

As far as the congressional reapportionment goes, Maryland Judge Lynn Battaglia last month rejected the General Assembly’s original plan, which lawmakers have approved over a veto by Hogan.

The legislature on Wednesday passed the revised maps to meet Battaglia’s deadline for a new congressional reapportionment plan. On Friday, however, the judge said she could not act on the new plan until Hogan took action on it. In the meantime, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh had filed a notice that the state planned to appeal Battaglia’s rejection.

Battaglia, in her original 94-page decision, ruled a map drawn in December by the Democrats was unconstitutional. In part, her ruling adopted a novel approach for reviewing congressional maps in that she held those districts to a compact and contiguous standard previously believed to only apply to state legislative districts. She also ruled that the maps represented a partisan gerrymander explicitly designed to minimize Republican voters in favor of Democratic voters.

Registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by a roughly 2-1 margin. The map struck down by Battaglia maintained a 7-1 advantage for Democrats in the eight districts. And the one district represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris was made competitive.

Battaglia ordered new maps be drawn in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act law and mindful of the other issues she raised.

The Democratic Party has held seven of the congressional seats since 2012. Prior to the 2002 reapportionment, the eight seats were evenly split between the parties. That year, Democratic Former Gov. Parris Glendening, who now decries partisan redistricting, whittled that down to a 6-2 margin in favor of his own party.

Under the new map drawn by the General Assembly, the 1st Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican in the state delegation, was substantially overhauled. A map approved in January made Harris’ district slightly favorable to Democratic challenges by crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and picking up portions of Anne Arundel County that had more Democratic voters.

Harris’ district in the new map no longer crosses the Bay Bridge but instead connects to the western shore through Cecil and Harford counties into eastern Baltimore County.

The state’s two so-called Voting Rights Districts are almost entirely contained within Baltimore city and Prince George’s County.

Hogan had backed a congressional reapportionment plan drafted by an independent bipartisan commission he appointed. That proposal rejected by lawmakers.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the state’s redistricting plans, Maryland’s highest court shifted the state’s primary election year from June 28 to July 19. Up for grabs this year are the major statewide offices — governor, attorney general and comptroller — all 188 state legislative seats, all eight of Maryland’s U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate office.

(This story will be updated. )