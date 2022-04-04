ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

The Baltimore Inner Harbor office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP seeks a litigation associate licensed in MD with 2-5+ years of civil litigation experience to join our diverse insurance defense practice. Practice areas include professional liability, medical malpractice, employment, and general liability defense. Candidates must have excellent written and oral communication skills. Business casual and sociable work environment.

Please submit resume and salary requirements to: morgan.miller@lewisbrisbois.com



