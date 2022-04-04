Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs April 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ATTORNEY
Wais, Vogelstein, Forman, Koch & Norman, LLC – Baltimore, MD

Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice firm is seeking an attorney with 2-6 years of relevant medical malpractice and litigation experience. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in investigating medical malpractice claims, drafting expert reports and lawsuits, taking and defending fact and expert witness depositions, and will have strong oral and written advocacy skills. Salary commensurate with experience. Please submit resume, cover letter, salary requirements, writing sample, and recent deposition transcript, if available to:
kdf@malpracticeteam.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo