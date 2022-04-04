ADVERTISEMENT

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ATTORNEY

Wais, Vogelstein, Forman, Koch & Norman, LLC – Baltimore, MD

Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice firm is seeking an attorney with 2-6 years of relevant medical malpractice and litigation experience. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in investigating medical malpractice claims, drafting expert reports and lawsuits, taking and defending fact and expert witness depositions, and will have strong oral and written advocacy skills. Salary commensurate with experience. Please submit resume, cover letter, salary requirements, writing sample, and recent deposition transcript, if available to:

kdf@malpracticeteam.com



