Trial for Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby delayed until September

The criminal trial against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been postponed until September, setting up a campaign season in which Mosby may seek reelection while under the threat of federal prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby on Tuesday ordered Mosby’s trial rescheduled for Sept. 19. The trial had been set to begin on May 2, but Mosby’s lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, asked for more time to meet upcoming deadlines late last week.

A hearing on pretrial motions in the case remains scheduled for April 14.

Mosby previously sought a quick trial so that the proceedings would conclude before the Democratic primary this summer. More recently, she has equivocated on whether she intends to run and has yet to formally file for reelection.

If she runs, Mosby will face Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah, both of whom also ran against her in 2018, in the primary.

In his request for a postponement, Bolden cited extensive discovery from the government as one reason the defense would need more time to prepare pretrial motions and resolve pending issues in the case.

Federal prosecutors opposed the request, pointing to Mosby’s repeated statements to the press that she was prepared to go to trial as soon as possible.

The parties met in a telephone conference with Griggsby on Tuesday. The conference was not open to the public, but afterward Griggsby filed an order moving the trial date to September.

The indictment against Mosby alleges that she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from her retirement account without incurring the usual penalty. She is also accused of failing to disclose a $45,000 IRS lien when she applied for mortgages on two properties in Florida.

She faces two counts each of perjury and making false statements on loan applications.

The defense has argued in court filings and in the media that the indictment against Mosby was politically motivated and intended to hurt her chances at reelection.

Bolden has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment based in part on allegations that the lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise, has personal animus against Mosby and is pursuing a vindictive prosecution against her. The parties will address the motion to dismiss at the April 14 hearing.