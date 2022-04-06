Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CARLTON STEWART, ET AL. v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PLANNING BOARD, ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions April 6, 2022

Zoning — Judicial review — Standing

The issue in this case is whether the Prince George’s County Planning Board erred when it approved a preliminary plan of subdivision filed by GB Mall Limited Partnership. The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, the Honorable Wytonja Curry, presiding,
affirmed the Board’s decision. Carlton Stewart and others1 have appealed from that judgment and present five questions, which we have reordered and reworded …

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo