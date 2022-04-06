Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Podcast: Mary Ann Scully, Loyola University Maryland dean

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown April 6, 2022

 

Mary Ann Scully, a Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence winner, joins Sloane Brown to talk about the momentous changes in her professional life in the past year – the sale of Howard Bank, which she founded almost two decades ago, and the announcement that soon she will be taking the position of dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Law. Scully talks about how her professional experience has given her the right perspective on how to let go of something so strongly identified with her, and how she’s already shaping her goals for the new path ahead.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

Click above to listen to the interview, or use the links below to access via podcast platforms.

Sponsored by:

HCPL
Keswick
Towson-University
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo