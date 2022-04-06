Podcast: Mary Ann Scully, Loyola University Maryland dean

Mary Ann Scully, a Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence winner, joins Sloane Brown to talk about the momentous changes in her professional life in the past year – the sale of Howard Bank, which she founded almost two decades ago, and the announcement that soon she will be taking the position of dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Law. Scully talks about how her professional experience has given her the right perspective on how to let go of something so strongly identified with her, and how she’s already shaping her goals for the new path ahead.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

