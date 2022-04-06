Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SCOTT PERRY v. MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

By: Unreported Opinions April 6, 2022

Administrative law — Medicaid appeal — Timeliness

This case involves an appeal of two denials of Long Term Care Medical Assistance benefits applications. The applications for benefits were filed by an individual’s authorized representatives. Two different authorized representatives filed applications for benefits on
behalf of Scott Perry, the appellant, and each application was denied.

Read the opinion

