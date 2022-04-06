SCOTT PERRY v. MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Administrative law — Medicaid appeal — Timeliness
This case involves an appeal of two denials of Long Term Care Medical Assistance benefits applications. The applications for benefits were filed by an individual’s authorized representatives. Two different authorized representatives filed applications for benefits on
behalf of Scott Perry, the appellant, and each application was denied.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.