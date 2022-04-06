THOMAS CLIFFORD WALLACE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Denial of substance abuse evaluation — Appealability

In 2000, a jury in the Circuit Court for Washington County found Thomas Clifford Wallace, appellant, guilty of first and second-degree murder. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Upon direct appeal, this Court affirmed the judgments. Wallace v. State, No, 218, September Term, 2001 (filed May 9, 2002). In 2021, Mr. Wallace, representing himself, filed a motion for evaluation and commitment pursuant to Md. Code, Health-General §§ 8-505 and 8-507 seeking substance

abuse evaluation and treatment.

