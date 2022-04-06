Women’s Perspectives webinar to assess changes for women in the workplace April 7

On Thursday, April 7, The Daily Record will host a live webinar, titled “Women’s Perspectives: The New World For Women in the Workplace,” focused on the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the workplace for women employees and leaders.

Registration for the webinar, which will begin at 10 Thursday morning, is free. Click here to register.

The wide-ranging discussion will focus on the new set of dynamics for women in the workplace, what values are paramount and whether they should realign their career goals.

Sloane Brown will host and moderate the discussion with three panelists: Amy Elias, Alexandra “Lexy” Kessler, CPA, CGMA, and Maria Harris Tildon. Questions will be accepted from viewers as time is available.

Elias, founder and CEO of PROFILES, has built a firm dedicated to advancing clients’ messages and achieving their goals through the development and implementation of comprehensive communications programs.

In her role as the partner-in-charge of Aronson’s government contract services group, Kessler connects her clients with the solutions, resources, and contacts that they need to succeed in an ever-changing government landscape.

Tildon is a highly respected public policy and government affairs expert who was recently appointed as the new vice president for state and local affairs for Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Read more about the panelists here.

The webinar is the latest in The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives programming. The initiative was launched on March 8, International Women’s Day.