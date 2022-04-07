Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs April 7, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY, EVIDENCE REVIEW UNIT SUPERVISOR and PARALEGAL/VICTIM ADVOCATE

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorneys as well as Paralegals, an Evidence Review Unit Supervisor and a Victim Advocate. All Assistant State’s Attorney candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials. Prior supervisor experience, paralegal experience, and degree are preferred but not required. Associates degree/Certificate from an ABA-approved program for paralegals required.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal Becki Gray at RGray@carrollcountymd.gov

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo