ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY, EVIDENCE REVIEW UNIT SUPERVISOR and PARALEGAL/VICTIM ADVOCATE

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for both experienced and entry level Assistant State’s Attorneys as well as Paralegals, an Evidence Review Unit Supervisor and a Victim Advocate. All Assistant State’s Attorney candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials. Prior supervisor experience, paralegal experience, and degree are preferred but not required. Associates degree/Certificate from an ABA-approved program for paralegals required.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, list of references, and salary requirements via email to Executive Paralegal Becki Gray at RGray@carrollcountymd.gov



