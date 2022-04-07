This Salisbury company is making waves in the cruise ship industry

With plans to expand its workforce by about 100 employees and build a fleet of 12 ships for a major domestic cruise line, Chesapeake Shipbuilding seems to be setting sail for significant growth.

The company, which builds and designs commercial ships, has been based in Salisbury since the shipyard’s founding in 1980. Originally founded by the late Charles A. Robertson, who went on to later found Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s frequent collaborator, American Cruise Lines, the company is now helmed by President Steven McGee, who is working to make the shipbuilding operation more efficient.

The company has gone from taking three years to complete a vessel to taking 17 months, thanks to advancements in the technology they use to craft parts of the ships, such as using three-dimensional modeling technology to more efficiently create curved steel components that go in the hull. For vessels that are identical to ones Chesapeake Shipbuilding has built before, McGee, who is also vice president of American Cruise Lines, aims to keep that number as low as 14 or 15 months.

“The goal that we’ve been striving towards constantly is maximizing our production hours,” McGee said. “So, if I can take 6,000 man hours out of the equation through smarter engineering, that’s what we’re trying to achieve all the time.”

In addition to becoming more efficient, the company is also continuing to grow. American Cruise Lines recently announced that it was launching a fleet of 12 new cruise ships that would all be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, including two — American Eagle and American Glory — that are already in production and are set for delivery in 2023.

The company, which offers river cruises, Alaskan cruises, cruises around the Puget Sound and cruises along the East Coast, previously hired Chesapeake Shipbuilding to build 13 out of its 14 ships that are currently running. The new line of boats, called Project Blue, aim to be versatile enough to run in different environs across the United States, and will accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew.

The company completed another major project in December, delivering 20 tugboats to the Vane Brothers Company, a Baltimore maritime safety firm.

McGee is hoping to accommodate the American Cruise Lines project by hiring more workers — the company currently employs 135 people and hopes to grow that number to between 220 and 250 in the next year — and expanding the facilities at the shipyard to make it possible to further increase the rate at which the company can construct vessels.

This will include building a new administrative building, adding new space for skilled trade workers and painters, creating a large pre-fabrication shop, and constructing a building within which cruise ships up to 328 feet can be constructed. Currently, these large cruise ships are built outdoors, which can cause the construction process to be affected by the weather, and they are also traditionally built in two separate parts and welded together.

“Our intent is to build the entire ship in one shot and roll it out,” he said. “My orders from my higher-ups (are) I need to deliver three cruise ships per year, every year. In the past, the most that we’ve ever done is two tugs and a cruise ship or two cruise ships and a tug. But never three large cruise ships … one after another, after another. And that’s what our orders are pushing us to do.”

Bill Chambers, president and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, said the growth of the company — one of three companies with a significant presence in the Port of Salisbury, Maryland’s second-largest port after the Port of Baltimore — will likely have a positive impact on the surrounding community.

“These are high-paying jobs. These are not service worker-level jobs. These are skilled welders and engineers and machinists … so, that influx of economic wealth into the community is going to have a broad impact,” Chambers said. “And then all of your retail and service-oriented (businesses) that support the shipyard now are also going to see an uptick in the needs that they’re going to be required to deliver, and their businesses are going to go up.”

McGee also hopes that Chesapeake Shipyard’s expansion will subsequently lead to the expansion of the companies that they subcontract to do work like installing the heating and cooling systems onto the cruises and laying tiling in the ship’s bathrooms.

“All of that should be positive for the area,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”