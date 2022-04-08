Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan to let ‘ghost gun’ ban become law, will act on other bills today

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 8, 2022

ANNAPOLIS — Legislation banning untraceable firearms, sometimes called “ghost guns,”  will become law without the signature of the governor.

The announcement Friday morning is the first in what is expected to be a series of decisions on 39 bills Gov. Larry Hogan will make known today.

Hogan, in an announcement on Twitter, said the identical House and Senate bills are “a positive step as we seek to stem the tide of violent crime — but it does nothing to penalize those who actually pull the trigger on firearms.”

The legislature sent more than three dozen bills to Hogan last week. Among those measures are bills to expand abortion access, institute new climate change goals and mandate paid leave for workers.

The move requires the governor to make decisions on the bills before the General Assembly finishes its work on Monday night. Any vetoes must be sent to the legislature today, giving lawmakers an opportunity to override those actions — especially important in the last year of a term because the legislature seated in January would not be able to override any remaining vetoed bills.

A spokesman for the governor said Hogan would be making announcements on measures throughout the day.

(This story will be updated.)

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo