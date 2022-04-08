Paul G. Skalny

Attorney/Managing Director

Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC

Paul Skalny has been the managing director of his firm, Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC, in Columbia since its inception almost 20 years ago.

Together with his partners, the firm’s vision, values and culture drive all they do and touch, he said. “Our firm’s tag-line is Raising the Bar®. We take that phrase seriously, and we invoke it on a daily basis. We believe our attorneys and paraprofessionals should continuously strive to be better professionals and to do their part to improve the legal profession.”

Skalny practices general business law, including agency, antitrust, consumer protection, corporations, employment, lending, partnerships and securities, as well as real property.

The goal of establishing the firm in the Baltimore-Washington suburban corridor was to establish a regional law firm that could provide a full range of services to businesses, nonprofits and families, he said. “Having achieved this goal and having built our firm into the largest and most prominent firm in Howard County has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

A University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law graduate, Skalny is also the principal and managing director of Crossroads Title Group LLC.

Skalny said he also believes there is a seamless connection between serving his clients and the various communities in which those clients and his employees live, work and play.

“To that end, throughout my career, I have contributed my time, expertise and resources (often in leadership roles) in support of various nonprofit organizations and business associations, particularly in the areas of business advocacy, economic development, technology, leadership development and health care,” he said.

Skalny has served as the chair of the board of Howard County General Hospital, and is current a trustee. He’s general counsel for Leadership Howard County and has served a variety of local organizations, including as a trustee of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Howard Community College, the Howard County Library System, the Howard County Arts Council and the Howard County Tourism Council.

