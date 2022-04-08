Robbie Leonard

Principal Attorney

Leonard & Mccliggott Law Group LLC

Robbie Leonard has always fought for the underdog.

While still a student and the University of Baltimore School of Law, Leonard began gathering experience as a public defender as a Rule 16 Student Attorney, allowing him to appear in court with the approval of a supervising attorney.

His experience got him promoted right after graduation into an assistant public defender role with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.

After years advocating for clients in district, circuit and juvenile courts, Leonard moved into private practice, where he won several million-dollar verdicts for lead-poisoned children in Baltimore.

In 2020, Leonard became a partner at Leonard & McCliggott Law Group LLC, a general practice firm that represents clients in criminal defense, personal injury, guardianships and unemployment.

He considers his most significant professional accomplishment being part of the team that sued Gov. Larry Hogan and the Secretary of the Department of Labor when they tried to prematurely terminate federal unemployment benefits for more than 200,000 Marylanders. The efforts resulted in the Baltimore City Circuit Court directing the state of Maryland to resume payment of an estimated $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits.

“Having the opportunity to cross-examine the state’s witnesses on a livestream video feed watched by hundreds or thousands of the public is something that not many attorneys can say they’ve done,” he said.

Outside of the office, Leonard served on the Baltimore County Board of Parks and Recreation and has mentored youth with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He maintained his relationship with a “Little Brother” for years after he aged out of the program.

Leonard also has served as the chair of the Baltimore County Democratic Party, as the Secretary of the Maryland Democratic Party since 2018, and has been an elected member of the Democratic National Committee since 2020.

