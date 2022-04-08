Robert L. Waldman

Partner

Venable LLP

Robert L. Waldman’s law practice at Venable LLP focuses almost exclusively on representing nonprofit organizations, including advising on corporate governance, the formation of charities, grant making issues, reorganizations and combinations and tax issues. Several of his clients are some of the largest nonprofits in the country.

“In my roughly 40 years of practice in advising a multitude of foundations, charities, health care organizations, schools and trade associations, I feel that I have become an important partner in the nonprofit community and have played at least a small role in many of the most significant community developments in the region,” he said.

A graduate of Haverford College and Stanford Law School, Waldman spent his first years as an attorney at Duane Morris before moving to Venable in 1983. Over the years, he has held many leadership positions including chair of the tax department and managing partner. He is currently the co-chair of the business division.

Waldman notes his proudest professional accomplishment to date are the various management positions he has held at Venable.

“I am proud to have added to the growth and national prominence of the firm,” he said. “I have played a role in steering the firm through some of the most challenging times for law firms while growing the number of lawyers and keeping the firm stable. We have accomplished this while preserving the ethics and culture of the firm.”

He sits on a number of boards including the Maryland Food Bank, the Downtown Partnership, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation and the Venable Foundation. Some of his previous boards include the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Maryland Philanthropy Network, the Maryland Association of Nonprofit Organizations, Baltimore Reads, Genesis Jobs, Central Scholarship Bureau and Baltimore Substance Abuse Systems.

