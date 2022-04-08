Sarah Legros

Paralegal

Wright, Constable & Skeen LLP



More than 20 years ago, Sarah Legros began her career at Wright, Constable & Skeen as a temporary receptionist. Over the years, she has climbed the firm’s ladder from legal assistant to a certified paralegal.

On top of her paralegal duties, Legros is also the in-house information technology person.

“Sarah is an outstanding and extremely valuable team member of the (Wright, Constable & Skeen) family law practice group and the firm,” wrote Julie Dellinger, who nominated Legros. “She is very flexible, and her talents extend to helping others in the firm regardless of the practice group, including being an asset and resource in the technology arena.”

Legros earned her paralegal certificate in legal studies from University of Maryland University College and earned an associate’s degree in graphic design from The Art Institutes in Phoenix, Arizona.

Legros wrote that she enjoys lending her technical skills to helping colleagues troubleshoot document management systems, and her paralegal skills to help reach the firm’s goals in litigation.

“I enjoy using my legal knowledge to positively converse with clients when they are going through a difficult divorce or custody battle,” Legros wrote.

Legros spends time volunteering at her son’s school, and has spent four years coaching CrossFit. Prior to the pandemic, Legros would volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and participate in LGBTQIA+ workouts.

