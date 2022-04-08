Steven Kelly

Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP Partner Steven Kelly considers his role in passing the Crime Victim Rights Act of 2004 and the Amendment to the Maryland Declaration of Rights his greatest professional accomplishment.

“Victims at the state and federal levels are entitled to be represented by counsel, who can help protect them against the perpetrator, shield their privacy, and provide them with a voice at the sentencing phase of the criminal justice process,” Kelly wrote of his achievements.

Kelly, who has worked for four years as co-chair of the criminal and sexual violence practice group at the Baltimore law firm, is a survivor advocate, who regularly works on policy issues.

The Georgetown University Law Center graduate serves on the Maryland State Board of Victim Services and helped create ROAR, a University of Maryland center serving low-income victims of violence. Kelly has also offered pro bono services, including as counsel in Gleason v. Smolinski, a landmark First Amendment case.

Kelly also serves on the board for Marcy’s Law for All National Policy Team and on the MADD Maryland Operations Council. He is chair of Maryland State Board of Victim Services and is on the advisory board for the National Crime Victim Law Institute.

He earned the Be a Hero Award from the Baltimore Child Abuse Center in 2018, and the Roper Victim Assistance Academy Award for Outstanding Contribution to Victim Services award in 2013.

