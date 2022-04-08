The Hon. Irma S. Raker (Ret.)

Judge, Mediator, Arbitrator

The Raker Group

Since retiring as a senior judge from the Maryland Court of Appeals in 2008, the Hon. Irma S. Raker has been active as a mediator and arbitrator for The Raker Group in Bethesda. Her cases have included construction disputes, breach of contracts and motor torts.

She started out her legal career as an assistant state’s attorney at the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After seven years as a prosecutor, she became a partner at Sachs, Greenebaum and Tayler.

In 1980, she became an associate judge for the District Court of Maryland for three years.

Raker would go on to preside as an associate judge for the Circuit Court of Montgomery County for 12 years. In 1994, she was appointed to the Maryland Court of Appeals where she serve until her retirement. She earned her Certificate of Mediation from the American Bar Association in 2007.

Raker helped to create and publish the Criminal Pattern Jury Instructions book and has served on a committee dedicated to the subject with the Maryland State Bar Association for decades.

In 1976, she participated in creation of the first rape crisis center in Montgomery County. Her legal career has also included chairing the Maryland Access to Justice Commission and the American Bar Association Standards Committee and other ABA task forces.

For 40 years, she has been an adjunct faculty member at her alma mater — American University Washington College of Law teaching trial advocacy.