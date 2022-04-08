Tim Braue

Co-Founder and Member

Nemphos Braue LLC

If someone had told him 10 years ago that he’d start his own law firm, Tim Braue said, he would have asked the person to “double-check your crystal ball.”

But that’s what he did in 2016, establishing the Baltimore firm of Nemphos Braue LLC with partner George Nemphos. Today, the firm is flourishing, with more than $1 billion in representative transactional value to date.

“We’re adding to our team and we’ve recently leased additional office space to make room for our expansion,” Braue said. “We have an incredibly talented group of individuals supporting us and we have clients who are growing and successful as well.

“Plus, we’ve built Old Line Government Affairs into a strong lobbying firm supporting a roster of clients that do business in Maryland. It’s an empowering feeling and I’m excited to come into work every day.”

A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland who earned his law degree in 1997 at Valparaiso University, in Indiana, Braue is equally proud of his community work. He is a board member for the Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, the Claire Marie Foundation and the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

“In my role as a board member for local organizations, I want to give support and amplify the good,” he said. “As a lawyer my job is often to protect, partner and propel my clients to success and that’s exactly what I hope to do for nonprofits in our community as well.”

Marianne Banister, the co-founder and president of the Timonium-based Claire Marie Foundation, a nonprofit started when her teenage daughter died of adolescent melanoma, said Braue is a valuable member of her board.

“He’s a delight to have on our board,” she said, “not only given the tremendous amount of support and resources he brings to the organization but for his kindness and true dedication to helping others.”

