W. Bryan Rakes

Partner

Venable LLP

During his 20 years as a business attorney, Bryan Rakes has worked on many types of complicated transactions.

A partner and co-chair of Venable’s mergers and acquisitions practice, Rakes was also the firm’s former Baltimore hiring partner and its former co-chair of the Baltimore corporate practice group. And recently, he was asked to be the co-chair of Venable’s business division and to serve on the management committee.

Venable’s business division is one of the firm’s four divisions and comprises 11 practice groups, including corporate, commercial real estate, bankruptcy, transactional tax, employee benefits, land use and estate planning.

“It is humbling to be asked by my partners, who I hold in the highest professional esteem, to lead them in this capacity,” he said.

A Syracuse University College of Law grad, Rakes assists clients with complex mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, licensing transactions, joint ventures and financing transactions. He represents the interests of private equity groups, family offices, operating businesses and senior and subordinate lenders.

Rakes has also been teaching business law at the Johns Hopkins University to undergraduates since 2007.

Outside of the office, Rakes is the current president of the Everyman Theatre Board of Directors and has been a board member of the organization since 2010. He’s also a member of the Civic Works Advisory Board, as well as the Maryland State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, Section of Business Law, the Association for Corporate Growth, Maryland Chapter and the Greater Baltimore Committee.

Rakes has also volunteered for various community organizations through the years, including the Maryland Food Bank, Paul’s Place, Tuerk House Inc., the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland, MENTOR Maryland, INNterim Housing Program, the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service and the South Baltimore Learning Center.

“I believe very strongly that it is my obligation to support the community in which I live and work,” he said.

