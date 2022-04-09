Hogan to veto abortion access bill and others, says he won’t sign some measures

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced vetoes of measures the General Assembly presented to him last week, as well as some of the bills that were passed and will go into law without his signature.

Hogan vetoed a measure Friday that would expand access to abortion in the state by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.

The Republican governor, who isn’t ruling out a run for the White House in 2024 after his second term ends early next year, wrote that the bill “endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians to perform abortions.”

“The bill risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland,” wrote Hogan, who has previously said he personally opposes abortion though he considers it settled law in the state. “These procedures are complex and can, and often do, result in significant medical complications that require the attention of a licensed physician.”

Democrats, who control the General Assembly, passed the legislation with enough votes to override the veto before the scheduled adjournment of the legislative session Monday at midnight. Democratic leaders are scheduling a series of veto-override votes over the next three days. The General Assembly needs a three-fifths vote in both houses to override a veto.

Supporters of the abortion access measure say Maryland does not have enough abortion providers for the needs of the state. They have pointed out that many counties do not have a single provider. The bill would remove a legal restriction preventing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants from providing abortions. It would create an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually.

Separately, the governor decided he would neither veto nor sign a measure that sets accelerated greenhouse gas reduction goals for Maryland and takes a wide variety of steps to meet them. The measure will become law without Hogan’s signature. The governor also said a bill that will require the state retirement and pension system to consider certain climate risks when managing assets of the system will go into law without his signature.

“These two bills are an example of poor legislative practice and misguided resources resulting in partisan politics; however I will allow them to pass into law in hopes they will generate future deliberation and discussion on this critically important issue,” Hogan wrote.

The measure aimed at slowing climate change would speed up Maryland’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. It also sets a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 in the state. That means at least as much carbon would be removed from the atmosphere as what’s being emitted.

The bill includes a variety of provisions to cut emissions. For example, it would increase the state’s electric vehicle fleet and reduce emissions from large buildings.

Here is a look at some of the other bills that have been vetoed, as well as some that will take effect without Hogan’s signature:

Paid family leave

Hogan has vetoed a bill to create a paid family leave program in the state. Democrats, who control the legislature, passed the legislation with enough votes to override the veto.

Recreational marijuana

Legislation that would begin implementing recreational marijuana, if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November, will go into effect without Hogan’s signature.

Juvenile justice reform

The governor has vetoed a bill that would prohibit a law enforcement officer from conducting custodial interrogation of a child, unless the child has consulted with an attorney. A separate measure that generally says a child younger than 13 will not be subject to the jurisdiction of juvenile court for delinquency proceedings and may not be charged with a crime, will go into effect without his signature.

Ghost guns

A measure to ban so-called ‘ghost guns,’ which do not have serial numbers, will go into effect without Hogan’s signature.

Gun shops security

Hogan has vetoed a bill that requires firearms dealers to have security measures in place at stores.

Pregnant immigrant care

A bill to require the state’s Medicaid program to provide medical care to pregnant immigrants who would qualify, if not for their immigration status, and their babies will go into effect without Hogan’s signature.

State parks funding

A bill to increase funding for state parks will go into law without the governor’s signature.

Health officers removal

The governor vetoed a bill that repeals a provision of law providing that a county health officer serves at the pleasure of the health secretary and county officials. It creates hearing requirements related to a removal of a health officer from office.

Prevailing wage

Hogan has vetoed a bill that enables a state labor department official to issue a stop-work order for a work site where the official determines a contractor may have violated prevailing wage requirements.