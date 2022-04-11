Aaron Piccirilli | Ascension Saint Agnes

Aaron Piccirilli was named vice president of Ascension Saint Agnes and executive director of its foundation.

As a key member of the hospital’s executive team, Piccirilli is responsible for leading all philanthropic initiatives aligned with the organization’s mission and vision; strategic direction; and priorities.

He will guide the team of philanthropy specialists and oversee the Foundation Board of Directors. Their collective charter is to cultivate and nurture philanthropic relationships with members of the community, including partnerships with local foundations and businesses, for the hospital’s long-term growth and a positive impact for the Baltimore community.

Since 2016, Piccirilli has served as vice president of philanthropy initiatives for MedStar Health. Beginning in 2011, he led philanthropic activities for MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, the MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety, the MedStar Institute for Innovation (Mi2), the MedStar Simulation and Training Education Lab (SiTEL), and the MedStar Sports Medicine Program. He was appointed to this position after serving on MedStar Franklin Square’s Foundation Board of Directors. It was through his volunteerism on the Board that Mr. Piccirilli began to understand and embrace his true calling.

Piccirilli earned a bachelor of science in marketing and theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. He and his wife, Kelli, are parents to six children, ranging in age from 18 months to 21 years. The family resides in Harford County.