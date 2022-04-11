Dunbar Security Solutions acquires Quality Security Solutions

Dunbar Security Solutions, the Hunt Valley provider of integrated manned and electronic security solutions for commercial customers across the mid-Atlantic region, has finalized a deal to acquire all unarmed manned security assets of Quality Security Solutions LLC (QSS).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With the acquisition, Dunbar increases its presence and manned guarding capabilities across central Maryland and continues its rapid expansion throughout the mid-Atlantic.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ellicott City, QSS provides manned security service to corporations, property management companies, special events and others throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area. With the sale, QSS becomes part of one of the longest-tenured businesses in Maryland and the most trusted name in the U.S. security industry, as Dunbar approaches its 100th anniversary of protecting physical assets. Dunbar will manage all new customers and employees out of its branch offices in Beltsville and Hunt Valley.