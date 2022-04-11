Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hub International acquires Landover’s Marketing Management Associates

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2022

Global insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International Limited announced Monday it has acquired the assets of Landover-based Marketing Management Associates, Inc.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Marketing Management Associates is a full-service insurance agency providing clients with commercial and personal insurance. The Marketing Management Associates team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

The move will provide Marketing Management Associates with access to Hub’s distinctive resources, services, and industry-leading specialists, including claims and risk management, sales development tools, and digital marketing to continue growing their business and expanding their offerings to clients.

