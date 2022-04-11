Joy Myers | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation named Joy Myers senior property manager – commercial division.

She previously worked as vice president, asset management for Hold Thyssen Inc.

Myers will be responsible for day-to-day management and operations for CRC’s portfolio of commercial assets located in the Orlando and Tampa area, including retail centers Glenbrook Commons, Mango Plaza, Plaza Ecco, Seven Hills Plaza and Towne Square, as well as Waterford Park, a mixed-use community containing Class “A” commercial office, medical and retail space. Her work includes leading the activities of the office and its team and working with CRC’s leasing division to maintain the value of each asset. Myers will also monitor cash flows and adhere to budgets and manage the activities of third-party vendors as they complete capital improvement projects.