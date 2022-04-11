Marcus Moloney | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Marcus Moloney was named vice president and chief information officer at Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

He will oversee the information technology department as Harford Mutual embraces a new hybrid environment, moves away from legacy systems, and continues its vision to be the regional insurance carrier of choice.

A seasoned information technology (IT) leader, Moloney brings nearly 30 years of experience in driving efficiencies and growth through technology and business innovations. Most recently, he served as Head of Information Technology for United Air Temp, where he led a digital transformation and redesign of platforms to deliver a better user experience and improve processes.

Previously, Moloney served as CIO for TechExec Strategy and as the Global Chief Information Officer at LISR, LLC-YCF, where he implemented new enterprise risk management (ERM) and customer relations management (CRM) systems, as well as new growth-centric IT practices for 28 worldwide offices and more than 350 employees. Moloney was also the Head of Information Technology at Navy Mutual Aid Association, where he led initiatives to secure network access for over 125,000 association members.

Moloney is originally from Limerick, Ireland, earning a degree in Information Technology from Mid-West Business Institute.