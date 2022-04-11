ANNAPOLIS — As the hours tick down to midnight, lawmakers may find the clock hardly moves as the once-hectic pace of the 2022 General Assembly session slows to a crawl.

The pace of the closing day stood in contrast to two weeks earlier, when lawmakers worked feverishly to send more than three dozen bills to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk. That effort set up a series of successful veto overrides over the weekend.

But Monday started slower. The Senate and House started the 90th day coming in around midday, leaving roughly 12 hours to the finish line.

“There are a lot of important issues for individual senators for individual parts of the state but I would say the vast majority of the top issues we had have already crossed the finish line, and we’re really kind of closing things down,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

One of the biggest-ticket items left is a cybersecurity package passed by the Senate that needs final approval from the House before midnight. A package of public safety bills has also passed the Senate but needs approval from the House.

“We took some of the governor’s ideas and put them into pieces of legislation that have already passed,” said Ferguson.

The governor Monday expressed disappointment that his favored crime bill, what Hogan described as “tougher penalties for people who shoot people” was likely to die.

“It’s looking less and less likely as the hours wind down,” he said. “It’s very frustrating because it’s the most popular bill in the entire 2000 bills. Nearly 90% of every single demographic group in every area of the state of Maryland supports it. Less than 10% do not. I don’t know how they’re going to explain that to the voters but that’s up to them to figure out.”

Hogan last week announced he would allow a bill that bans all untraceable guns, sometimes called “ghost guns,” to become law without his signature. He called the bill “a positive step as we seek to stem the tide of violent crime — but it does nothing to penalize those who actually pull the trigger on firearms.”

Looking back, the 2022 session and the term as a whole will likely be defined by the pandemic.

When the final gavel drops at midnight, it will probably be marked by a return of the traditional balloon and confetti drops in the House and Senate. It will be the first time that has happened since 2018 and the death of then-House Speaker Michael Busch.

The parties also returned. Lawmakers between sessions hopscotched from reception to reception.

The legislature returned to Annapolis facing never-before seen levels of surplus — $7.5 billion over three years — rather than structural deficits they often have grappled with in recent years.

Some of that surplus helped pay for a temporary 36-cent gas tax reduction that expires on Saturday. The legislature opted not to extend it despite calls to do so from Republican lawmakers and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

The legislature did pass major initiatives, some of which were vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan and then quickly overridden by the General Assembly over the weekend.

Lawmakers finally passed a much debated package that calls for a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 based on 2006 levels. The state is expected to meet a carbon-neutral goal by 2045. Owners of large buildings are also expected to reduce or offset their carbon footprint in about eight years. Hogan allowed that bill to become law without his signature.

Also becoming law without Hogan’s signature is a bill that will implement the state’s recreational marijuana program if voters approve an amendment to the Maryland Constitution in November.

Hogan, Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones also came to an agreement on nearly $2 billion in tax relief.

Retirees 65 and older making up to $100,000 in retirement income, and married couples making up to $150,000 in retirement income will be eligible. Under the deal, 80% of Maryland retirees will get substantial tax relief or pay no state income taxes at all, the governor’s office said. It comprises about $1.55 billion of the overall tax-reduction agreement.

Also included in the agreement are sales tax exemptions for child diapers, car seats, and baby bottles, dental hygiene and diabetic care products, and medical devices.

The agreement also included $800 million for the education reform plan known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

(This story will be updated.)