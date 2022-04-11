New segment of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway trail opens in Havre de Grace

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) and Vulcan Materials Company have opened the newest segment of the LSHG trail in Havre de Grace April 9, a 1.1-mile trail segment called Susquehanna Hills at Vulcan Quarry Trail.

The new trail joins Havre de Grace with Lapidum Road near the I-95 overpass and is also part of the Mason-Dixon Trail System. This addition brings the total Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway trail development to 24 miles. The goal is 38 miles of trails to link Havre de Grace, Darlington, Port Deposit and Perryville.

Land for the trail was provided by a property easement from Vulcan Materials Company. The trail segment was constructed by volunteers from several organizations including the Mason-Dixon Trail System and Harford County Running Club. The materials were donated by Vulcan and Constellation Power.

Nearly 60 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new trail segment including Havre de Grace Councilwoman Casi Boyer, Ruth Cassilly, representing state Sen. Bob Cassilly, R-Harford and Robert Andrews, on behalf of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who presented a proclamation to LSHG from Harford County Government.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests then took a two-mile hike on the newly opened trail.

The Havre de Grace Trails Committee is the first LSHG Friends group. The organization’s goal is to have complete walking/hiking connections throughout Havre de Grace. Members also post trail-blaze signs to help walkers/hikers follow the path throughout the city.

Thirty years ago community leaders developed the concept of establishing trails for hiking or biking for the benefit of residents. Those benefits include expanded recreational opportunities; a greater understanding of the region’s nationally significant history and culture; historic preservation; conservation efforts; and fostering linkages between the heritage attractions in the waterfront communities to encourage economic development through tourism.