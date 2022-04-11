Small credit unions say they can thrive by using the personal touch

A couple of years ago, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission started a program that allowed employees to obtain work-related certifications to help boost their careers. The WSSC paid for the certifications program, but there was a catch: Employees had to pay upfront before being reimbursed.

Workers turned for help to the WSSC Federal Credit Union, which offered to cover the initial fees, allowing members to work toward the valued certifications.

“We know our members and are very attuned to their needs,” credit union CEO Jeffrey Goff said, recalling the incident. “We can deliver special services to them, services that cater to their special needs.”

Seventy-three credit unions have headquarters in Maryland, with more than 250 branch locations, 2.02 million customers and $33.53 billion in assets, according to

creditunionsonline.com, which provides data on credit unions in Maryland and across the country. Nine of Maryland’s credit unions have more than $1 billion each in assets.

The largest, the State Employees Credit Union, or SECU, of Maryland, has been open since 1951 and today has $4.8 billion in assets and nearly 250,000 members.

At the other end of the spectrum, the state also has dozens of small credit unions, including the WSSC Federal Credit Union, with about $34 million in assets and 3,700 members. Chartered in 1964, the credit union is open to WSSC workers and, since 2016, to members and employees of Reid Temple Church in Glenn Dale.

The smaller credit unions fill an important niche, Goff and others say.

“It’s about the level of service,” Goff said.

While Goff said his credit union does a lot of lending, he emphasized that loan decisions are not automated but are made by employees. The credit union also has no minimum credit score, he said.

“We look beyond the credit score,” Goff said. “We work very hard to help people out of any situations they might face.”

“For the most part, all financial institutions offer the same products and services,” said Lois Profili, CEO of First Eagle Federal Credit Union, based in Owings Mills. “We try to differentiate ourselves by offering personalized service to our membership.”

Profili said all First Eagle employees are trained to answer any question a member might have.

“This allows us to take ownership and find a solution immediately,” she said. “Our members like that we know who they are and that we will respond when needed.”

First Eagle, with more than 8,000 members and nearly $112 million in assets, was founded in 1956 and today serves employees of multiple companies and institutions, including MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.

Another small credit union, Baltimore-based Five Star Federal Credit Union, was founded in 1969 as the St. Agnes Federal Credit Union. It now has more than 6,000 members from roughly 50 employers and $63 million in assets.

“Smaller credit unions, in our view, are the very best check against huge banks taking too much advantage of their customers,” Five Star President and CEO Jim Whipp said. “We provide much more individualized service, and we take pride in knowing our members.”

Continued Whipp: “We can design our services for our specific groups, and we can also deliver all the technology that the large institutions offer.”

He pointed out another key advantage of small credit unions: Members have a say in their governance.

“Our members can run for our board of directors, vote for the board of directors and have access to management as a shareholder,” he said. “They are not just customers.”

Whipp said a key challenge for small credit unions is balancing the need for growth with the desire to maintain close relations with customers.

“The financial services industry is becoming more complicated and challenging every year, so we must remain large enough to make the investments in our people, our information security, service technology and many other areas,” he said.

Tony Launi, president of the Rockville-based Capital Area Realtors Federal Credit Union, said customers of small credit unions are spared the hassles associated with larger banks.

“Simple things like caller wait times are short or nonexistent, promotions tend to be more personalized and clients generally have direct access to the team they are working with,” Launi said.

“When the average person thinks about calling their bank, they rarely speak to a person that truly knows them,” he continued. “Whereas when people bank with a smaller credit union, they get personalized attention.”

Capital Area Realtors FCU, with assets of $23 million, serves Realtors and their clients.

John Bratsakis, president and CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association, said all credit unions, no matter their size, are focused on helping their members.

“They were created to serve their communities, whether it’s an employer group or a faith-based community,” Bratsakis said.