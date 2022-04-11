St. Mary’s Health Department to study lasting impacts of COVID-19

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions, also known as “Long COVID, on St. Mary’s County residents.

Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck platform. Results will help inform development of local healthcare services and other community resources to address post-COVID conditions.

Although most people with COVID-19 get better, some people experience post-COVID conditions. Post-COVID conditions include new or ongoing health problems people experience weeks after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Even people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection can develop post-COVID conditions.

To learn more about post-COVID conditions and to participate in this brief, anonymous survey, go to smchd.org/post-covid.