Annapolis Mall 11 sold To AMC Theaters

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest theatrical exhibitor, Monday finalized a deal with Bow Tie Cinemas to purchase the Annapolis Mall 11 theaters in a deal including six other locations in Connecticut and upstate New York.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition more than doubles AMC’s presence in the state of Connecticut. AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional locations.

Upon reopening, guests at these locations can expect many of AMC’s most popular programs and amenities, including AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List. In addition, Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8, Majestic 6, Landmark 8, and Annapolis Mall 11 were renovated in recent years and include all-recliner seating. Saratoga Springs 11, Marquis 16, Majestic 6 and Annapolis Mall 11 offer a PLF experience.