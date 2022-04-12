Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BERNELI CASTRO CANDELARIO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 12, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — DWI

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the court found Berneli Castro Candelario, appellant, guilty of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol (“DWI”), failure to display a license, and driving without a license. The court sentenced appellant to sixty days imprisonment, all suspended, for DWI; to sixty days consecutive, all suspended, for driving without a license; and to eighteen months of supervised probation. Appellant noted an appeal.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo