BERNELI CASTRO CANDELARIO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — DWI

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the court found Berneli Castro Candelario, appellant, guilty of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol (“DWI”), failure to display a license, and driving without a license. The court sentenced appellant to sixty days imprisonment, all suspended, for DWI; to sixty days consecutive, all suspended, for driving without a license; and to eighteen months of supervised probation. Appellant noted an appeal.

