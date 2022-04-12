Daniela Haralampieva | UHY

UHY LLP and UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic MD Inc. announced promotions for eight staff members I its Columbia office who will take on new roles within the licensed CPA firm, including Daniela Haralampieva, who was promoted to manager.

Haralampieva has 20 years of work experience, and is a member of UHY’s Accounting and Audit Department. Her experience includes providing audit and assurance services to employee benefit plans, audit and attest services to not-for-profit organizations and analysis of internal control procedures. Her expertise includes financial audits, reviews, and compilations of companies in various industries, including construction, information technology, and government contractors.

A licensed CPA in the state of Maryland, Haralampieva joined UHY in 2018. She holds an associate of arts degree in accounting and business administration from Howard Community College and a bachelor of science degree in international economics and currency & custom border control from the D. A. Tsenov Academy of Economics, an economics and business higher education institution in Bulgaria.

Also receiving promotions were: