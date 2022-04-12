FEATURED MOVER | Virna Elly, Think Systems

Think Systems Inc., a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, promoted Virna Elly to director of client services.

Elly joined Think in March 2020 and was promoted from senior management consultant. With more than 20 years of leadership and consulting experience solving complex business issues, Elly will focus on areas that include organizational change and building high-performance cultures.

Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, providing services to both the private and public sectors. Think’s offering spans services from technology and operations advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management.

ABOUT VIRNA ELLY

Resides in:

Baltimore County

Education:

Master of Science, government analytics; Bachelor of Science, international business

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

In another life, I would’ve had a law degree and worked in government relations. Early in my career I had a junior role working in the industry and, in support of my career goals, had taken the LSAT, and received acceptance letters from 4 law schools. After a change of heart over the rigors of both law school and the legal profession, I decided to pursue a master’s degree in a complimentary field of study. A life-changing health event necessitated a change to all of my plans, later leading me down a career path from project management to management consulting.

Favorite vacation:

Age 13, family road trip to Florida. My parent drove my younger sister and I, in our Coachman RV, from Maryland to Florida and back. During this trip, we made so many wonderful stops along the way and visited a number of tourist attractions, including Miami Beach, Key West, Epcot Center, Disney World, the Everglades, Big Cypress, and more — South of the Border, anyone? What made this trip so memorable is that my parents both have an unyielding work ethic, and it was the first and only time that I recall them taking time off from work to go on a proper vacation.

When I want to relax, I … :

I’m super extroverted in my professional and volunteer work. As a result, when I want to relax, I am usually able to recharge by turning on some soothing music, making a cup of tea and curling up with a good book.

Favorite pasttime genres:

I’m interested in so many things, whether books, movies, or music, it’s tough to pick one. So, let’s go with Genres: Books, YA dystopian; Movies, action; Music, chill/electronica.

Favorite quotation:

“Success is the best revenge.” — After my kidneys failed and I was undergoing dialysis, it seemed like the biggest unspoken fear around me was that I would give up. I reminded myself and those closest to me, typically through action but verbally when needed, “Success is the best revenge.” Why? Victory is sweeter after failure. Facing adversity transforms you. Challenges make you aware of what you’re made of. Your success can become a symbol of possibility and hope for others.