Health tech startup Ryse Health raises $3.4M

Baltimore-based Ryse Health announced Monday it has raised $3.4 million to provide tech-enabled office-based and virtual care to patients with type 2 diabetes.

Ryse Health, which also has offices in Arlington, Virginia, was founded by Erin Kane, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer, and Richard Gurley, MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer. Kane is a Harvard- and Johns Hopkins-trained physician. She has led multiple care-delivery redesign initiatives, including as an early leader of the Hopkins Capacity Command Center and a GW COVID-19 remote monitoring program. She also has experience as a McKinsey management consultant and a deep understanding of health care operations. Gurley was a leader at two successful value-based, tech-enabled health care services startups, Evolent Health and WelbeHealth. He has served as an adviser to seven leading health care growth companies, including Doctor on Demand, Modern Fertility and Vera Whole Health. He also has prior experience in McKinsey health payer/provider practice and the Tennessee state government.

Ryse Health’s technology platform includes a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and a custom app to synthesize data, support self-management, and facilitate smooth communication. Their care team comprises health coaches, endocrinologists, and a broad care team of registered dieticians (RDs), certified diabetes care and education specialists (CDCESs), and licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs) to help patients navigate the psychosocial barriers to overcoming chronic disease.

The company’s lead investor is W Health Ventures with other health care organizations such as LifeBridge Health, Healthworx (the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield), Shantanu Agrawal, MD, chief health officer of Anthem BlueCross BlueShield; John Wray, interim CEO of Opala; and Kelly Close, a diabetes patient advocate.