Jennifer Driban | National Aquarium

Jennifer Driban, the senior vice president and chief mission officer of the National Aquarium, was chosen to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) 2022 Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP).

The selective cohort aims to develop the executive and leadership talents of zoo and aquarium professionals poised to advance to directorship within an AZA-accredited facility in the next five years.

Driban is one of 10 dedicated individuals identified through an extensive candidate selection process for participation in the ELDP, now in its eighth year. The ELDP works to develop the executive competencies, knowledge, skills and behaviors needed to be most effective in the role of a zoo or aquarium director. The program’s competency model emphasizes three tiers that include the heart and values of an effective leader, being an effective executive participant in AZA forums and advancing the AZA mission, and having the skills and knowledge needed to provide executive oversight for operations at the institutional level.

In her role as senior vice president and chief mission officer at the National Aquarium, Driban leads the effort to grow conservation awareness while building meaningful relationships with community, government and conservation leaders. She oversees the Aquarium’s government affairs strategy, conservation policy work, conservation community engagement and field programs, and education and engagement efforts. By collaborating with local and regional conservation leaders, Driban and her team strategically grow the Aquarium’s mission impact by advocating for innovative conservation policies and conducting effective conservation and educational programming that empowers people to take conservation action within their lives and communities.