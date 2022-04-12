Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KARACA HYMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 12, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion for new trial — Mistake or irregularity

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in 2019, a jury found Karaca Hyman, appellant, guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and manslaughter. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to a total term of 55 years’ imprisonment, with five years suspended, to be followed by five years of probation.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo