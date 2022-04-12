Koe Murphy | CCI Health Services

Gilchrist has announced the appointment of financial professional Sekou “Koe” Murphy to its board of directors.

He will serve a three-year term on the board of Gilchrist, Maryland’s largest nonprofit provider of serious illness and end-of-life care.

Murphy and his family reside in Howard County, where Gilchrist recently opened a new 9,000-square-foot office, home to the many staff who serve the Howard County Community. The new location is located on Cedar Lane close to Howard County Community Hospital. The office is located above Gilchrist’s 10-bed inpatient hospice unit, the only one of its kind in Howard County.

An experienced financial and investment executive, Murphy currently serves as the chief financial officer for CCI Health Services, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Maryland. Previously, Mr. Murphy was the Chief Financial Officer for Bread for the City, a Federally Qualified Health Center, where he structured the financing for land acquisition and construction of its $26 million real estate expansion and managed the organization’s finances.

Before that, Murphy managed S Murphy Holdings, an investment company focused on real estate, public and private company investments, and advisory services to multi-billion-dollar insurance companies and venture-backed technology companies.

Earlier in his career, he was an analyst at AM Best, a ratings agency covering insurance companies, and an audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, serving many of the firm’s flagship insurance, healthcare, investment company, real estate, high-tech, banking, and not-for-profit clients.

Mr. Murphy received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Howard University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the winner of the 2012 SmartCXO Award for chief financial officer.