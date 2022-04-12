Niagara Bottling plans new operations at Tradepoint Atlantic

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday announced Niagara Bottling LLC will open a new manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County.

Niagara Bottling plans to construct a 600,000 square-foot facility at the global logistics hub and anticipates moving into the facility by Spring 2023, and will add more than 90 new jobs at the project site in the coming years.

With its plans to add new jobs in Maryland, the company has submitted a notice of intent to utilize the More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. The More Jobs for Marylanders program incentivizes new and existing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state, and to non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones.

Formed in 1963, Niagara Bottling is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Diamond Bar, California. With bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico, the company is known for its commitment to quality by using state-of-the-art technologies for purification, filtration, and disinfection. Niagara’s portfolio of products includes a variety of sparkling, flavored, and vitamin waters, as well as teas, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, and non-dairy milk products, and can be found in some of the largest retailers, convenience and grocery stores across the country.

In March, Hogan announced plans for a new $350 million United Safety Technology Inc. manufacturing facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. In February, he marked the opening of a new 35-acre BMW distribution hub.