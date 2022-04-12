Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RONALD J. BROOKING v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

By: Unreported Opinions April 12, 2022

Torts — Local Government Tort Claims Act — Notice

In September 2016, the daughter of Ronald J. Brooking, appellant, was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on Maryland Route 214 near the entrance to the Capitol Heights Metro Station. In 2019, Mr. Brooking filed a wrongful death action in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, naming Prince George’s County, appellee, as the defendant.

Read the opinion

