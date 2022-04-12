St. John Properties plans to deliver 23 buildings nationwide in 2022

Baltimore-based commercial real estate firms St. John Properties, Inc., projects to deliver 23 buildings, totaling over 880,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail and warehouse space across its national portfolio in the coming year. This activity follows the company’s pace in 2021 which resulted in the construction of 17 buildings comprising nearly 800,000 square feet of space. In keeping with St. John Properties’ corporate strategy to remain ahead of client demand, each of the buildings was, or is currently being constructed on a speculative basis.

In the Maryland region, St. John Properties completed eight buildings comprising more than 400,000 square feet of space in 2021 with activity highlighted by the delivery of 8130 Maple Lawn Blvd., a four-story, 115,000 square foot Class ‘A’ commercial office building within the esteemed Maple Lawn mixed-use community in Howard County, a project which has been developed by St. John Properties and Greenebaum Enterprises.

In 2022, the company expects to deliver 10 buildings totaling more than 320,000 square feet of space throughout Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. In addition, St. John Properties intends to deliver three buildings 205,000 square feet of space in Frederick, Maryland.

The leasing pace in the company’s regional offices situated throughout the country mirrored the Maryland region, resulting in the continuation of speculative construction activity nationally. Three buildings, totaling more than 135,000 square feet of space will be constructed in northern Virginia.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana office is proceeding with two flex/R&D projects totaling more than 60,000 square feet of space. In addition, five flex/R&D and retail buildings totaling over 155,000 square feet will deliver in the Valley Grove and Spring Pointe Exchange business communities, south of Salt Lake City in Utah in 2022.

St. John Properties is continuing its mission to develop sustainable buildings, while maintaining indoor environments that promote employee wellness and conserve energy. Eight buildings earned LEED certification in 2021, with an expected 10 new certifications in 2022, the company expects to have 100 LEED-certified buildings by year-end.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, St. John Properties launched its UV Whole Building Air Purification process last year. This multi-step strategy featured the installation of UV-C light disinfecting systems designed to eliminate airborne pathogens such as fungal spores, bacteria and viruses that pass through a building’s HVAC equipment.