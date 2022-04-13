Eliza Graham | Conscious Venture Partners

Eliza Graham was named chief of staff for Conscious Venture Partners (CVP), which invests in companies using technology to break down barriers to access and create a more equitable society, including in the health care, food, technology, SaaS, media, mobility, consumer products and education industries.

Graham will serve as a strategic adviser to CVP’s founder and CEO Jeff Cherry. She will manage most day-to-day operational activities of CVP, to include business operations of the Conscious Venture Lab (CVL) accelerator and Porter Cleo LLC, the investment manager of the Conscious Venture Fund complex. Her immediate priorities will include helping to evaluate opportunities to expand, and helping in the fundraising operations for the Conscious Venture Fund II and the newly launched 501(c)3 The Novella Center for Conscious Entrepreneurship.

Graham’s role coincides with a new partnership formed by the tech-enabled consulting firm, SHIFT, and CVP, intended to expand the reach of their community impact programs. In that capacity, Graham will also continue to manage many of the day-to-day operations of SHIFT Society, SHIFT’s invite-only mission-driven membership community of entrepreneurs and executives, helping to curate content and grow its membership.